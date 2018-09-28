Refurbishment now complete at Greggs in Bainsford

Greggs has remodelled its Bainsford store to give customers a “convenient, new-look shop”.

The Carron Road premises has been refurbished to offer a contemporary food-on-the-go experience, while new seating has also been fitted for those who wish to enjoy their purchases indoors.

Customers will be able to enjoy a range of hot and cold sandwiches, freshly prepared throughout the day, as well as soups and baked savouries.

Breakfast will be served until 11am and a Balanced Choice range, including a selection of sandwiches, pasta salads, soups, drinks, porridge and fruit, will also be on offer — all for fewer than 400 calories.

Roisin Currie, retail director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Falkirk by providing our customers with a modern and convenient, new-look shop.”

Janet Gregg, shop manager at Greggs in Bainsford, said: “We couldn’t wait to open our doors and welcome our customers back to Greggs.”

The shop will be open from 6.30am-5pm Monday to Friday, 7.30am-5pm on Saturday and 8am-4.30pm on Sunday.