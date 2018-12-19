Redding club’s Celtic v Rangers match child ban lifted

A social club has been allowed to let children into the premises during televised football matches between Rangers and Celtic.

Redding and Westquarter Unity Club, in Redding Road, Redding had previously had a condition in place on its premises licence which prohibited children being present when the venue screened Old Firm clashes.

At a meeting of Falkirk Council’s licensing board today members agreed to lift the ban.

Convener Allyson Black and the board heard the club booked flute bands to play at Old Firm match events and in the past some bands, which included youngsters, would not come to play because their younger members would not be allowed access to the premises.

The board stated that two stewards had to be in place when games were screened and no children could be in the venue after 6pm.