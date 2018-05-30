Questin mark over future of Falkirk mobile phone store

The future of Falkirk’s Carphone Warehouse is in doubt after the company revealed plans to axe 92 stores.

It comes after the mobile phone and electrical goods retailer Dixons Carphone revealed it expects profits to fall.

Earlier this week, the company said it would close 92 of its 700-plus Carphone Warehouse stores this year.

However, it has said no jobs would be lost following the closures.

Shares fell by over 20 per cent after the retailer warned of a sharp fall in profits this year.

Chief executive Alex Baldock said “nobody is happy with our performance” but the problems were all “fixable”.

The company blamed “challenges” in the market for mobile phones and mobile services, including a declining market for long-term mobile contracts and people not renewing their handsets as frequently.