Protestors make a stand

A group of residents and other campaigners will take to the streets this weekend in protest over a proposed housing development which they claim the area just does not need.

The Gladman Developments’ application to build 60 homes in Larbert was refused by Falkirk Council earlier in the year because it was significantly contrary to the Local Development Plan and is now in the hands of the Scottish Government’s Department for Planning and Environmental Appeals.

Now the appeal is pending and will be determined by a government-appointed reporter, protestors want to draw attention to the issue and make their presence felt at the site of the development, near the ambulance entrance on land to the north of Loch View, Stirling Road, from 9am to noon this Saturday.

One of the residents taking part said: “We want to raise the profile of the case and to demonstrate the ongoing strength of local opposition to this planning application.”

As well as being at odds with Local Development Plan guidelines, Gladman’s application also raised concerns over its close proximity to the Maggie’s Centre and Loch View – which caters for patients with learning disabilities and mental health issues.

In reports which went before Falkirk Council members, planning officers recommended refusal for the application, citing other factors including increased traffic congestion, the additional pressure on an already struggling infrastructure and the loss of local space.