Proposal for petrol station next to Asda Stenhousemuir

Motorists could soon be able to fill their vehicle up with fuel when shopping at Asda Stenhousemuir.

The supermarket owners have submitted an application to install a three pump filling station in the supermarket car park in Hallam Road.

There are currently 299 car parking spaces outside the store and to allow the development to go-ahead, this would be reduced by 31.

The company revealed it carried out a survey between October 4 and October 7 this year to establish how many spaces were unoccupied at peak time. Results showed on average 134 were left vacant.

The proposed petrol station would be accessed from Hallam Road and operate as a pay-at-pump facility without a kiosk.

Customers of the proposed petrol station would enter the filling station via a new entry point just south of the existing car park. They would exit through the forecourt and back onto Hallam Road.

If approved give way markers and direction arrows would be used to direct traffic.

HGVs will not be accommodated.

A similar application was previously submitted in 2016 but was withdrawn by the applicant.

It was re-submitted in September but Falkirk Council has raised concerns regarding the suitability of the road entering the proposed petrol station for HGVs, articulated vehicles and the impact on parking.

Officers feel there are potential road safety issues with tankers crossing raised zebra crossings and operating within the vicinity of the town centre with a high number of pedestrian, cycle and vehicle movements.