Property is up for sale but popular bistro is not closing

Johnston’s Bar and Bistro in Falkirk’s Lint Riggs is not about to change hands as was reported in last week’s Falkirk Herald.

While the three storey property itself is up for sale – and is currently being marketed by agents Christie and Co for £325,000 – the increasingly popular Bistro itself is not going to close its doors.

Owner Chris Johnston confirmed this week the business, which leases the property, was safe and, in fact so successful, he was considering putting in an offer for the Lint Riggs property himself to show his commitment to Johnston’s Bar and Bistro remaining in the town.

He said: “We’ve just had our two most successful years in 2016 and 2017 and are so excited about the food and drink aspect of Falkirk – so we are going nowhere. The property we lease is up for sale and we are actually looking to buy the property.”

The Falkirk Herald apologises for any inconvenience caused by last week’s article.