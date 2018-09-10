Project to help autistic youths in Falkirk district find work

A project which seizes money from criminals to help autistic young people find work is looking to support more Falkirk district residents.

The National Autistic Society Scotland’s Moving Forward scheme aims to help 16 to 24-year-olds develop skills for the workplace, gain social confidence and gain employment.

Moving Forward is funded by CashBack for Communities — a Scottish Government initiative bankrolled by proceeds of crime legislation — which invests in programmes for Scotland’s most disadvantaged young people. The charity is appealing for more autistic people from the region to get in touch if they would like help from a volunteer mentor.

Jim Doherty, programme manager, said: “This project matches young autistic people with volunteer mentors to help them overcome challenges and achieve employment-related goals. Mentoring can happen face-to-face, by phone or by email and provides an opportunity for autistic people to succeed in the workplace after our research revealed that just 16 per cent of autistic adults in the UK are in full-time paid work.”

Call 0141 248 1725, email moving.forward@nas.org.uk or visit www.autism.org.uk/movingforward for more.