Prestigious award for Falkirk company

A Falkirk business is one of just six in Scotland to be judged a winner in the growth category of an awards scheme which recognises firms led by women.

Based at the Falkirk Business Hub, uFraction8 scored the prestigious success at the Investing Women Ambition and Growth conference in Edinburgh.

The firm, led by executive director Dr Monika Tomecka, uses innovative systems to support biotechnology companies’ operations by targeting microbes like micro algae, yeast and bacteria.

The International Women’s Day ceremony gave Dr Tomecka and the other winning female entepreneurs the opportunity to promote their firms to members of the global investment community.

Dr Tomecka can now look forward to a place on a market-building trip to Dubai in April, or to California in September - in either case to meet international investors.

Now in its third year, the AccelerateHER Awards competition is open to businesswomen whose companies demonstrate strong growth potential.

The competition is said to provide an ideal platform for participants to attract investment into their businesses.

Jackie Waring, chief executive of Investing Women, which runs the awards programme, said: “Thanks to the generous support of our partners, I’m delighted that we were able the double the number of Growth category awards to six this year.

“I would like to congratulate all our winners who are dynamic females, driving forward great businesses with real investment potential.

“The platform AccelerateHER provides, both within the local marketplace and through the international connections it offers, presents a huge opportunity for all these entrepreneurs.

“We were delighted with the response to this year’s awards where we had a record 190 entries.

“We are seeing an immensely positive impact from the Awards, with the winners from the first two years securing more than £3.75m of investment since getting involved.”