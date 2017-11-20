Praise for Kincardine care home worker

Activities co-ordinator Diane Buchanan received the Meaningful Activities award from bosses Caring Homes for her work with residents at the Peppermill Unit, Forth Bay nursing home in Kincardine.

Team members from Caring Homes’ seven Scottish care homes were honoured at the company’s Scottish Recognition Awards.

Diane’s Buchannan award came after nominations praising her work with residents at Forth Bay. She has spent many hours transforming the dementia care unit, with the help of residents, bringing Kincardine indoors by recreating a variety of landmarks.

She also takes great pride in taking Forth Bay residents out and about, having made 30 trips to the Edinburgh Military Tattoo this year.

“Diane is an inspiration to all at Forth Bay and does a fantastic job,” said one nominator, while another said: “She has never ending enthusiasm for her role and is a huge asset to the team.”

Scotland regional manager for Caring Homes Jackie Morrison said; “These awards give us the opportunity to celebrate excellence in Scotland and the high calibre of the homes and colleagues we have working here. Everyone who was nominated deserve a special mention, as do all of those who have put in 10,15, or 20 years’ service with us.”

Following last August’s significant fire which saw all residents and staff safely evacuated, Diane is working with those now at at Blair Castle, near Culross, and also those who are currently living at Glenbervie Care Home in Labert.

Caring Homes bosses said they are fully committed to re-instating Forth Bay and a project team is working to organise this. Sadly, parts of the building are beyond repair and will be rebuilt, other parts of the home will be repaired and refurbished before reopening.

Chief executive Paul Jeffery gave special thanks to the entire Forth Bay team for their brilliant work since the blaze.