Port’s new academy goes live

By the end of this year the Port of Grangemouth will be the base of a brand new training academy of national importance.

The symbolic cutting of turf on a site signalled the launch of what’s described as a key strategic investment, one with major implications for jobs.

Forth Port’s group chief executive Charles Hammond was joined by apprentices, graduates and Skills Development Scotland employment services manager Kristine Hale for the special ceremony as building on the site got underway.

The academy will play a central role in the careers of all employees across Forth Port’s Scottish operations, including Dundee, Leith and Rosyth as well as Grangemouth itself.

Set for completion by the end of this year, it will provide additional in-house facilities for equipment skills training, as well as new classrooms for safety and soft skills programmes.

The academy will also expand the existing training and education offering to customers and tenants.

Charles Hammond said: “This is an important investment for Forth Ports as we begin the creation of a specialist training academy in Grangemouth to continuously develop and enhance the skills of our current and future workforce.

“People are key to our business’s success and with this new facility, not only will individuals benefit, but so will our customers.”

He added: “In our 50th year of operation as Forth Ports the Academy will also support the work we do with schools, colleges and local community projects.”

The Training Academy is being built with the aim of ensuring that the right skills are in place to support the future growth of the business and sustainability of the ports.

It is also intended to provide opportunities and flexibility for employees to broaden their skills and enhance their careers and job satisfaction.

Following a tender process Bathgate based CM Steel Buildings Limited won the contract to design and build the project.

Forth Ports Limited owns and operates eight commercial ports across the UK, including Dundee on the Firth of Tay and six on the Firth of Forth – Leith, Grangemouth, Rosyth, Methil, Burntisland and Kirkcaldy - as well as one down south at Tilbury on the Thames.