Port academy will help develop skills

Forth Ports is investing in its future at Grangemouth Docks by constructing a new purpose-built training academy.

The new facility is being built to ensure the right skills are in place to support the future growth of the business and sustainability of the port, as well as providing opportunities and flexibility for employees to broaden their skills and enhance their careers and job satisfaction.

The new structure will provide additional in-house facilities for equipment skills training and new classrooms for safety and soft skills programmes for Forth Ports’ staff located throughout Scotland including employees in Dundee, Leith and Rosyth.

It will also expand the existing training and education offering to customers and tenants.

Charles Hammond, Forth Ports’ group chief executive, said: “This significant investment demonstrates our commitment to developing our workforce for the present and for the future.

“People are key to our business and with this new training academy in Grangemouth not only will the individuals benefit, but so will our customers. This enhanced training facility will also support our ongoing corporate responsibility programmes including support for schools, colleges and local community projects.”

The tender process to appoint a contractor for the project is underway with construction due to start in early 2018 and completion expected at the end of the year.