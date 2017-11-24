Plans unveiled for future of Falkirk’s Callendar Square

The new owners of Callendar Square have promised to breathe new life into the shopping centre.

London-based Cygnet Properties and Leisure plc were first linked with the building last month having reportedly purchased it from Ellandi in a £1 million deal.

Since then speculation about its future has been growing but this week brothers Rahim and Karim Virani, both directors with Cygnet, were in town to meet tenants and confirm their commitment to keep the building as a shopping complex.

Rahim said: “Our main focus until now has been serviced office lets, but we have been involved in retail outlets before. We want to ensure that Callendar Square is once again a vibrant centre offering traders a base and customers another shopping experience.”

Karim added: “We’re looking at attracting smaller businesses in, perhaps start ups who currently don’t have premises in the town centre. At the moment the building looks like it needs a hug and some care, which is what we intend to do.”

Callendar Square will be hosting a free festive event on Sunday, December 3 to bring people back into the centre.

As well as the current traders getting involved in the fun which is planned to go on all day, there will be artisan crafts people, workshops, music, hot chocolate, mince pies – and a visit from Santa Claus.

Karim said: “We want people to realise the potential of Callendar Square and hopefully this will begin that process, as well as giving everyone a great day.”