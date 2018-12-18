Plans to move Polmont post office

The Post Office is proposing to relocate its branch in Polmont and increase its opening hours.

Currently located at 13 Main Street and accessed via the Premier convenience store – under the new plans the premises would undergo refurbishments to create two new units and would be accessed by its own entrance at 11 Main Street.

The new-look branch would offer Post Office products and services throughout shop opening hours from an open-plan till at the shop counter instead of from a separate screened counter and would be open for business seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday – that’s 91 hours of Post Office service every week.

Public consultation on the proposal will close on January 25.

People can visit www.postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 168868, e-mail comments@postoffice.co.uk, sent a letter to Freepost Your Comments or call 03452 66 01 15 to share their views on the plans during the consultation.