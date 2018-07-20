Plans for Falkirk’s Howgate Centre to house new Post Office

The proposals will be discussed at a customer forum on Thursday, July 26, in the Howgate Centre between 3pm and 6pm.

People are welcome to drop in between these times to discuss the plans with Post Office representatives and hear all about the proposal, which will create a new completely refurbished branch with the Post Office incorporated alongside a retail offer of stationery, gifts and food to go. The new branch will be operated by Post Office’s retail partner Sri Nidhi Associates Ltd who already run the Cow Wynd branch.

Post Office is proposing to merge two existing branches into a new modern branch in a vacant unit – near the entrance – of Falkirk’s Howgate Shopping Centre. The proposed new branch will be around 370 metres away from Falkirk Post Office in Garrison Place and around 260 metres from the Cow Wynd Post Office – the two branches it will be replacing. The plan was announced last year with Post Office looking to franchise its Falkirk branch to ensure future sustainability and the firm hopes this will secure long-term viability of Post Office services in the area.

– The Falkirk Herald apologises to Grangemouth Post Office for putting a photograph of it York Square premises in the print edition of this week’s newspaper. It was a mistake and should have been a picture of the Falkirk Post Office in Garrison Place.

Grangemouth Post Office has nothing do to with the plans to merge the Garrison Place and Cow Wynd Post Offices and create a new branch in the Howgate.