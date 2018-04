A pub’s plans to extend its decking and build a new pergola were approved by Falkirk Council’s planning committee.

At a meeting yesterday (Wednesday), members voted eight to two in favour of granting the retrospective application for the Canalside Pub & Grill, Redding Road, Reddingmuirhead.

This was despite objections from Reddingmuirhead Community Council over the fact developers had built the extension before getting permission.