Owner hopes new Laurieston premises will help floral firm to bloom

The owner of a newly opened Laurieston florist’s hopes the business will blossom in its new base.

Liana Cardillo hand-picked the premises in Mary Street – a former florist’s itself for 18 years – as soon as she was made aware of its availability.

Having started her own floristry firm from her home in Larbert at the turn of the year, the 24-year-old saw the chance to take over what was once The Perfect Touch as the ideal opportunity to push her business on to the next level.

Now named Willow and Wisteria Flowers, the shop officially opened on Sunday, September 9 and stocks an array of flowers, house plants, bath bombs, candles chocolates and fudge.

Liana, who previously studied both primary and religious education teaching, already has ambitions to set up floristry classes for children and adults.

She is now glad she chose to pursue a more entrepreneurial route, which began after taking a year out from her studies to start a job at a gardening centre.

Reflecting on the start she has made, Liana said: “Business has been okay, it’s kept ticking over.

“Thursday to Saturday there was really busy, I ran out of flowers on the Thursday and had to get more delivered!

“The feedback from customers has been really positive. I’ve already had some great reviews.

“I knew I always wanted to go into a shop but never had a time limit. Because it had previously been a florist’s I thought ‘why not?’

“In future I’d like to open another few shops and introduce floristry classes for adults and children.

“That’s going to be happening before Christmas and in ten or 15 years I’d like to have a floristry school.”

Although these are still early days for Liana, things are looking rosy as she has already added to her staff by taking on a work experience student from Graeme High in Falkirk.

The first few weeks in her new surroundings, according to Liana, have convinced her she made the right decision to branch out.

She also paid tribute to her family and friends for their support, adding: “Thank you to everyone who helped to make it possible.”