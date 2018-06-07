Our Falkirk Herald Chip Shop of the Year winner revealed

A Grangemouth eatery has taken the crown in our Falkirk Herald Chip Shop of the Year 2018 competition.

After a public vote, La Gondola has been chosen as the winner.

The popular takeaway also won the award in 2015, showing just how much the community loves the chippy in La Porte Precinct.

Samanda Cumming, who co-owns the chip shop with husband John Cumming, said they were delighted to be awarded the prize once again.

She said: “We’re really happy with the award, and it’s not the first time we’ve won it but it’s really nice that the customers are voting for us, it’s always appreciated.

“We had the potato boys cutting out slips, we left forms on the counter, and people seemed more than happy to vote for us.

“We’ve been established for so many years, but it’s always nice to be recognised.”

Falkirk-based Sinbad’s Chippy was declared runner-up, while Larbert chippies Cello’s and Bruno’s were awarded joint third place.

Sinbad’s Chippy owner Rohit Bahn said: “I took over ownership in December and being recognised in the Chippy of the Year Awards shows we are definitely on the way up fast, and we’ll see what happens over the next year.”

Marcello Ventre, owner of Cello’s, said: “We’ve only been open for about eight months, and because of that we didn’t expect to even get into the top 10, never mind the top three, so we’re really happy with it.”

Bruno’s owner Bruno Minchella said it was good to be recognised, adding: “For me, the most important thing is the good feedback from the customers.”