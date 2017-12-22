Opportunity for hospitality training

Young unemployed people are being encouraged to sign up for Diageo’s award-winning ‘Learning for Life’ training programme.

Starting on January 29, 2018, the six-week training course offers students the chance to gain the required skills for a career in the hospitality industry.

Along with an industry certified qualification on completion of the course, students also get the chance to gain on-the-job experience through a two-week work placement with some of Forth Valley’s leading businesses.

John Thomson (25) from Falkirk, graduated from the course in August.

He said: “Thanks to the course I have gained new knowledge about the drinks trade and the practical skills required to work in the hospitality industry - from coffee making, cocktails and pulling pints, to cellar management and stock control. ”

For more information visit www.careerscope.uk.net/work/vacancies/256-diageo-learning-for-life.