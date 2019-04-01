No pirates and princesses on parade this year in Falkirk

Last year's Pirates and Princesses parade drew huge crowds
Falkirk town centre will not host its popular Pirates and Princesses event this year - but organisers promise it will be back.

The parade has been a highlight of the Easter holidays for many years but Falkirk Delivers has confirmed it is taking a break.

The fun event was always popular with families

Falkirk BID manager Alex Fleming said: “There is only so much budget to go round and we thought we’d press the pause button for a while as we have plans for some new events for the town.

“We have some food and drink events that will be happening in the summer and a focus on our history and heritage.

“However, we definitely haven’t said goodbye to Pirates and Princesses, which has been a well-loved event.”