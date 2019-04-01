No pirates and princesses on parade this year in Falkirk

Falkirk town centre will not host its popular Pirates and Princesses event this year - but organisers promise it will be back.

The parade has been a highlight of the Easter holidays for many years but Falkirk Delivers has confirmed it is taking a break.

The fun event was always popular with families

Falkirk BID manager Alex Fleming said: “There is only so much budget to go round and we thought we’d press the pause button for a while as we have plans for some new events for the town.

“We have some food and drink events that will be happening in the summer and a focus on our history and heritage.

“However, we definitely haven’t said goodbye to Pirates and Princesses, which has been a well-loved event.”