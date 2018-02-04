No boat trips for a month as inspection work starts at Falkirk Wheel

The Falkirk Wheel will be drained of water as annual maintenance works get under way to ensure it keeps turning in 2018.

Taking place from Monday (February 5) to Wednesday (March 7) the works will see a Scottish Canals engineering team carry out a programme of inspections, maintenance and replacements on what is the world’s only rotating boat lift.

A comprehensive list of design aspects are to be covered, ranging from the structure’s mechanical and electrical systems to its surrounding infrastructure.

Richard Millar, director of infrastructure at Scottish Canals, said: “The Falkirk Wheel is an incredible and unique feat of engineering as well as one of Scotland’s top tourism attractions and it’s essential we carry out regular maintenance to ensure it continues to operate safely for many years to come.

“Throughout February, our team will be inspecting, repairing and replacing many of the thousands of individual components that make up this amazing fusion of art and engineering, from the tiny nuts and bolts of its electric motors to the gates of its gigantic gondolas.

“It’s an epic undertaking that will ensure the world’s only rotating boat lift is ready to offer a revolutionary experience to visitors from all over the world come March.”

Once the water has completely drained, teams of engineers will be able to inspect each of the Falkirk Wheel’s thousands of mechanical parts, many of which are bespoke.

