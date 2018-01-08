New travel agency for Stenhousemuir and Larbert holidaymakers

A new holiday firm in Stenhousemuir plans to provide customers with personal service without them having to travel far from home.

Stelar Travel Ltd, based at 252 Main Street, has managing director John Barr at the helm.

He has over 33 years experience in the industry and his colleague Kay Somerville has 20 years expertise.

Both live locally and believe that the area was calling out for an independent agency where people could get face-to-face service – and the holiday they are looking for.

John said: “We both believe good, personal service is key in this industry and our motto is ‘Your holiday – your way’.

“When people tell us their destination of choice, we won’t leave it at that, but ask them what they want to do on their holiday and we will tailor no more than four offers which will suit their needs.”

Stelar Travel is open now and is holding an Open Day this Saturday, January 13 from 10am to 4pm.

Pop in to see them and if you book a holiday between January 13 and March 31, you will go into a prize draw. Some great prizes are up for grabs, including money-off vouchers for holidays and tickets to top rugby matches, plus much more.

John added: “Too often now people are either forced to deal with someone on the phone who many be based hundreds of miles away or travel into Falkirk or further afield to speak directly to someone. We’re giving the people of Stenhousemuir and Larbert that personal service on their doorstep.”