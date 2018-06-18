New store for Falkirk’s Howgate

The latest tenant to open in the Howgate shopping centre had a queue of eager customers waiting to come through the doors.

Yours Clothing, a plus-size fashion retailer, has created seven jobs in it’s latest branch.

Selling clothing, lingerie, footwear and accessories, it is currently one of 139 stores the company has in the UK with another 30+ planned for this year.

Charlene Scott from Westquarter had the task of cutting the ribbon and plus size blogger Amanda Elliott was on hand to greet the first customers.

A spokesman for the company said: “We are thrilled to be opening a store in Falkirk, adding another store to our Scotland estate.

“We are hugely passionate towards rapidly growing our stores within the UK along with an international focus this year and wish our new Falkirk team all the best for a great store opening and season of trade.”