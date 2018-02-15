New Post Office service to launch in Denny

A new ‘main’ Post Office service offering longer opening hours will launch in Denny next month.

The 7 Duke Street branch will be provided from three serving positions – one modern screened, one open plan and one retail counter as of 1pm on Tuesday, March 6.

The branch is to be kept open from 9am to 5.30pm from Monday to Saturday, while the shop retail counter will be accessible from 6am to 7pm Monday to Saturday and from 7am to 1pm on Sundays.

In total, the service’s opening hours will increase by 38 hours per week.