New Post Office opening in Falkirk

A new Post Office opens at 18 Woodburn Street, Falkirk at lunchtime on Monday, January 29.

It’s the latest in a roll-out of Post Office services to local community outlets, aiming to give easy access to a wide range of services.

Open from 6.30am-8pm, Monday to Friday, from 8am-8pm on Saturdays and 8am-5pm on Sundays, customers will be able to access banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for all main UK banks.

Caroline Richards, network operations manager, said: “We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident this brand new Post Office, will ensure people in the community have easy access to our services.”