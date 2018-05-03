New Post Office branch for Larbert

Post Office customers now have a new branch in a Larbert Spar store.

As part of its modernisation and investment programmed across the Post Office network the new counter opened in the store in Glenbervie Crescent last week.

The new branch will offer customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items. Customers will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.

Mary Wilson, Post Office general manager for CJ Lang who operate Spar said: “As a community retailer we are delighted to offer post office services in our convenience stores; local residents will now be able to access a wide range of Post Office services during our shop opening hours. We are confident customers will be pleased with the flexibility and convenience of the new Post Office service.”

The new Post Office services will be available 6.30am tp 10pm, Monday to Friday and 7am to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Graham Turnock, Post Office Network operations manager said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.”

He added: “We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new Post Office alongside our Larbert and Stenhousmuir branches, will ensure that people in the community have easy access to our services.”