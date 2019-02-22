New owner takes over well-known Larbert chippy

Reeling in the customers became something of a speciality of Enrico Tomassi’s when he ran one of Larbert’s best-known fish and chip shops.

Following his death in 2013 at the age of just 57, his wife Lesley oversaw proceedings at Enrico’s.

That remained the case up until late January when she handed the business over to new owner and family friend Luca Fragnoli, who is determined to prove the Main Street chippy is still the ‘plaice’ to go.

The example Enrico set to other Falkirk district fryers meant the opportunity to follow in his footsteps was too good for the 31-year-old to turn down.

After arriving in Scotland from Cassino, Italy a decade ago, Luca was initially shown the ropes by his father-in-law Mario Marrocco, owner of Mario’s Takeaway in Bainsford. Prior to setting up his own shop, Luca spent eight-and-a-half years learning his trade at Bruno’s Fast Food in Stenhousemuir.

You may also be interested in:

Falkirk district ‘will be one of worst hit by no-deal Brexit’

Man arrested after Stenhousemuir drug raids

Concerns for Falkirk and Grangemouth town centres as gateway developer is found

The rapport he built up with customers there has meant, much to his delight, trade has been going swimmingly since the chippy opened on January 31.

Luca is also grateful for the support of his wife, Lory, who grew up in her dad’s shop and has been helping to train up staff.

Things have now gone full circle as Luca finds himself standing behind the counter where he would often shoot the breeze with Enrico, whom the Italian has vowed to pay tribute to by keeping a similar menu.

He explained: “I knew Enrico. My father-in-law was really friendly with him.

“I always came here in the morning for a chat with Enrico. He was a lovely man and I always considered him one of the top fryers. I’m trying to continue what he’s done.”

Just as customers have shown their affection for Luca, it’s fair to say the Bainsford resident is equally as fond of this region and its people.

He said: “I like the area, I like the people. They’re nice and friendly.

“I want to thank all the customers I had in the previous business where I worked who have already come here because they appreciate the food and who I am as a person.”

Luca’s is open Monday-Saturday (4-10pm) and on Sundays from 4-9pm.