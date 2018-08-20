New network will promote trading opportunities in Falkirk

The launch of the new Forth Valley Social Enterprise Network will take place on Thursday at the Youth Project Trust in Callander.

It is hoped the network will bring together social enterprises across the Forth Valley to provide support, encourage partnership working and promote social enterprise business and trading opportunities.

All social enterprises operating in the Forth Valley area are invited to join the new regional network and be part of shaping its development – an who knows it may even be as successful as John Penman, pictured above, and his Falkirk Herald Business Award 2017 winning social enterprise sport and leisure business Cloybank.

This week’s launch, which runs from 11am to 2pm, will showcase a variety of different Forth Valley social enterprises.

Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/forth-valley-social-enterprise-network-launch-tickets-48837508302 to book a place or e-mail laura@cvsfalkirk.org.uk for more information.