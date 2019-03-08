New look for historic village hotel

A landmark hotel in Bonnybridge is getting a makeover.

The Royal Hotel which has been on its site on High Street for around 200 years is being converted into five flats and a public house.

Last summer Colin Dennis applied to Falkirk Council for the change of use consent and work is now well underway.

The hotel sits close to what was the former Bonnybridge Central Railway. It opened in 1888 and was the third station in the village at that time.

People were able to travel on the Glasgoe-Kilsyth-Bonnybridge-Larbert line until 1935 when it closed to passenger traffic.