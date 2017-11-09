New lease of life for Earl of Zetland

Ten new jobs are to be created at Grangemouth bar the Earl of Zetland, in a move which will see the launch of new features including home-cooked food and a Sunday carvery.

Owner Hawthorn Leisure, which acquired the Bo’ness Road pub from JD Wetherspoon last year, also aims to bring in a wider range of cask ales - to include beers from Scots breweries including Harviestoun and Broughton as well as mainstream English cask breweries like Abbot and Ruddles County.

The promised upgrade will be carried out by new lessee Paula Baillie, who already runs bars in Gretna Green and Kirk Yetholm, Kelso.

A range of entertainment attractions will also be on offer, including a cash prize quiz and a ten-week £500 karaoke contest.

Hawthorn area manager Kieran White said: “A pub like the Earl of Zetland really needs a dynamic operator who can change things quickly so giving it our individuality rather than managing under a specific format, really is going to give it a boost.”