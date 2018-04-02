New Kelpies Serviced Apartments will help boost tourism in Falkirk

Falkirk’s growing reputation as a tourist attraction has led a new firm to set up serviced apartments in the town centre.

Kelpies Serviced Apartments, a family business created a year ago, now has premises in Newmarket Street which offer tourists from all over the world and other visitors an alternative to hotel accommodation.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “We are located in the town centre with easy access to the Falkirk Wheel and Kelpies. People who are travelling to Edinburgh Fringe and other events will also be able to use the one bedroom, three bedroom and four bedroom apartments – which are really like a home away from home where people can come and go as they please.”

There are ten rooms in the block and each room comes with a small kitchen pod – including a microwave, fridge, toaster and kettle – and and en suite shower room.

Visit www.kelpiesservicedapartments.com for more.