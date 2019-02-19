New jobs hub open in Falkirk

A new jobs hub has opened at Callendar Square in Falkirk with the aim of helping more people find work.

Open every Tuesday and Thursday between 11am and 1pm, the Falkirk Employability Hub is being run by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in association with Jobcentre Plus, Skills Development Scotland and Forth Valley Community Focus CIC.

Local people seeking work are invited to go along to find out information about job vacancies and also get advice from employment experts on a variety of topics including work placements, learning needs and training opportunities.

Jobcentre Plus employer adviser, Jean Cordiner said: “Anyone of any age seeking work can come along and ask for our advice.

“Our Access to Work programme provides advice and support to help people start or stay in work. It also provides support to those with disabilities or physical or mental health conditions and enables us to signpost people accordingly to the right places and advise them on the correct forms they need to fill in.

Laura Dawson, who is also an employer adviser with Jobcentre Plus, added: “Employers are also welcome to come along to the hub to access services and get advice to help them grow and develop their businesses.”

Laura added that one aim of the Falkirk Employabilty Hub is to encourage more local businesses to sign up to our free ‘Disbility Confident’ service to help more disabled people into work.

Mhairi MacDonald, office manager at Forth Valley Community Focus CIC, added: “The newly opened Falkirk Employability Hub provides a fantastic range of services for both job seekers and employers and we are proud to support this important initiative.”