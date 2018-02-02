New jobs created as coffee chain opens store

As shops close down around them, Costa Coffee is brimming with confidence as it opens up in Grangemouth’s Laporte Precinct.

Store manager Emma Gallacher said: ‘‘With so many other shops in the precinct closing down it’s good for people to hear good news about Grangemouth town centre.

“We’re hoping a popular name such as Costa will encourage many more shoppers into the area. The store has also created eight new jobs in the area.’’

Pictured above are the staff team at the new Costa in Grangemouth: (l-r) Scott Alexander, barista maestro; Daniel Murray, barista; Andrew McNeil, area manager; Costa mascot; Emma Gallacher and Ryan McGrath, barista.