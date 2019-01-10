New helpline aims to assist low income Falkirk families

A free financial advice service aims to ensure Falkirk’s low income families are claiming all the support they are entitled to.

According to the Scottish Government, who have been operating the Financial Health Check helpline since last November, there are around half a million cases throughout the country of people not claiming all the benefits they should be.

Aileen Campbell, cabinet secretary for communities, said: “The Financial Health Check is an invaluable source of support for families on a low income and friendly, experienced advisors are on hand to walk through all options.

“Too many people are not accessing everything they could be, and we want to ensure the right support is there to help people make the most of their financial situation. The service will cover issues such as access to free school meals, benefits, council tax reduction and cheaper deals on energy and other utilities to reduce household costs.

“If you’re a parent struggling to make ends meet, you’re not alone. It doesn’t matter if you’re in work or out, one call to the free phoneline is all it takes get some advice that could make a real difference. We would therefore urge people to pick up the phone for a free financial health check today.”

Call 0800 085 7145 to access the Financial Health Check.