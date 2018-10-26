New Falkirk Post Office opens in Howgate

The new Post Office in the Howgate shopping centre has opened for business.

It replaces the current Post Office in Garrison Place – which is due to close on Wednesday, October 31, and Cow Wynd branch which shut last month.

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson performed the official opening ceremony this afternoon watched by postmaster Hithendra Cheetirala and his staff.

As well as all the Post Office services, the branch also has stationery, gifts and food to go.

Post Office network and sales director Roger Gale said that the plan would better secure Post Offices in the community for the longer term.

He said: “I am confident that the new branch will continue to meet customer needs and deliver an excellent service whilst helping to provide future sustainability for the branch and maintaining a Post Office presence in Falkirk.”