New Falkirk location for DM Hall team

Long-established town centre chartered surveyors DM Hall are on the move to Callendar Business Park.

Falkirk office director David Telford said: “The premises at Wellside Place have served us very well for a number of decades, firmly establishing the name of DM Hall locally but times have changed and unfortunately the premises are no longer fit for our purpose.

“Whilst we are still perfectly placed to access the town centre, geographically our client base is now spread right across the entire Falkirk area and beyond. Relocating to Callendar Park is the perfect opportunity to be equidistant to our whole client base allowing us a greater flexibility.

“Another key consideration for our move was the provision of new up to date IT facilities allowing the business to function more efficiently.”

DM Hall’s new Falkirk office will accommodate existing residential and commercial property surveyors