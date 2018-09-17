New Falkirk charity shop seeking donations to support disabled children and adults

Donations of goods are being sought for Sense Scotland’s new charity shop, which opened its doors in Falkirk High Street on Tuesday.

Toys, bric-a-brac, clothes, jewellery, books and other items are needed to fill up the shelves and raise income for the charity, which works closely with individuals who have communication support needs. The shop will also operate a weekly free pick-up service for large furniture items.

The charity previously had premises in the town at another address.

Manager David Skillen said: “We had a shop here a few years ago so it’s good to be back. We hope local people will be supportive of our work. We’re looking for items for the shop. All sales raise much-needed income to support disabled children and adults.

“We’re also looking for volunteers, who play such an important part within the organisation.”

Skills learned are valuable for personal development as well as being relevant to careers in retail, advertising and business. Volunteers also have the opportunity to meet lots of people and play an active role in the community.