Falkirk Council planners have given the green light to an application to build a new golf driving range building in the Bonnybridge area.

The development for John Penman will be located within Cloybank Estate on land to the south of Wester Thomaston Farm.

It was granted permission by officers on May 25 and will include six driving bays for golfers to have a swing in and associated administrative and welfare facilities.

To view the application, click here.