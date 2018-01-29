New dental salon opens in Falkirk

Falkirk dental patients are being offered sedation, fillers, implants, veneers and a more user friendly experience at a brand new salon.

Envisage dental care has just taken over the old premises of the European Dentist in Falkirk’s Cow Wynd.

With a total refurbishment, it aims to help patients who have a fear of visiting the dentist with state of the art dentistry and a warm and caring welcome.

The practice is part of a small Scottish group who also own other dental surgeries in Larbert and Glasgow and offer a choice between NHS dental services and private dental treatments.

Dr Abraham McCarthy said: “We have gutted the building completely and have fully refurbished it. We look forward to welcoming new patients and offer a mix of treatments.

“You want your smile to be one of your best features and for people to not necessarily know how much work has been done.”