New coffee shop Bob and Berts opens on Falkirk High Street

Northern Irish coffee shop chain Bob & Berts has been given a warm welcome by customers eager to try its offer of ‘proper coffee and good grub’.

The new branch on Falkirk High Street – in what was once Burger King – opened on Thursday, October 11 and has since been busy, serving coffee, cakes, sweet treats, all-day breakfast, hot dogs, burgers and more,

Bob & Bert's coffee shop on Falkirk High Street is the first to open in Scotland

The Falkirk shop is the independent chain’s first in Scotland, although there are plans for Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy to follow.

With a casual, welcoming feel, Bob and Berts currently has 16 branches in Northern Ireland.

Elaine Clarke, area manager of Bob and Bert’s said they have been delighted with the response so far from customers in Falkirk.

Two years old Maltese dog Phil enjoying Bob and Bert's newly opened coffee shop on Falkirk High Street

She said: “We did some marketing in the weeks prior to opening, taking samples out on the high street.

“It gave us a chance to talk to people and build a buzz.

“We also used it to recruit staff for the opening and we have ended up with a great mixture of people of all ages – it’s a really nice balance.

“We’re really pleased with how it’s gone!”

The shop offers a wide variety of dishes including the ‘Spud Stack’ with potato bread, bacon, sausage and egg; the ‘chilli dog’ served with homemade sweet potato fries; ‘pork and apple gourmet sausage roll’; and what it describes as “our legendary rainbow cake’.”

The business was founded in 2013 by Colin McClean, with his brother-in-law David Ferguson joining in 2015.

Shortly before the opening, Mr Ferguson said: “It was really important that we found the right people to work in our Falkirk store.

“We pride ourselves on not only top quality food and drink, but also of friendly, attentive service.

“We’re delighted with the staff that we have hired from the local area!”

The coffee shop now employs 29 people, including manager Rebecca Edwards and the assistant manager, Ben McDonald.

Mr Ferguson added: “A coffee shop can play a really important role in any local community and we can’t wait to be a part of that community in Falkirk.

“We will be launching an initiative called Bob and Berts Sports Jars within the next couple of weeks where local sports and school teams havethe chance to win £500 sponsorship for their club.”