New business created at former Polmonthill Sewage Works

Falkirk Council has granted planning permission for a fledgling firm to convert a disused sewage works into an aquaponics business.

Cumbernauld-based ScotAqua Ltd was given the go ahead on January 26 to erect polytunnels and change the use of the former Polmonthill Sewage Works, in Polmont, into a premises which produces vegetables and farms fish.

ScotAqua Ltd, owned by acquaculturist Stephen Laing (54), uses a particular system of aquaculture, which takes the waste produced by farmed fish or other aquatic creatures to supply the nutrients for plants grown hydroponically – which in turn purifies the water being used.

Typical components used in the process include a rearing tank for raising and feeding the fish, a biofilter where the nitrification bacteria can grow and convert ammonia into nitrates suitable for plants and a hydroponics subsystem where plants are grown by absorbing excess nutrients from the water.