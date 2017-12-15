Mrs Tilly’s named Scotland’s favourite ‘sweetie’ brand

Falkirk’s very own confectionery experts, Mrs Tilly’s, have become Scotland’s number one ‘sweetie’ brand.

In the 20 years since it emerged from fairly modest beginnings in Tillicoultry, the company has risen through the ranks to take the top spot in confectionery, according to the latest Kantar Worldpanel data.

“It’s been an amazing journey”, said co-founder and joint CEO Elisabeth Paterson – who together with husband Peter, identified a gap in the market for a premium Scottish confectionery brand.

“I can still remember the early days when we used to make our products at home and sell them locally, something made all the more challenging when you consider that we had three very young children at the time – who of course never quite understood we were trying to run a small business.”

But the company, which produces treats including tablet, fudge, macaroon and toffee, has come a long way since then. It is now stocked by major Scottish retailers and is sold across the globe.

In recent years, the day to day running of the business has been passed to the next generation of the Paterson family – son Blair is managing director, his brother Keir director of purchasing and sister Lauren works in the sales and marketing team.

Blair said: “We are extremely proud to have become Scotland’s favourite confectionery brand. While we have grown significantly over the years, we have never compromised on the high quality of our products, which consumers expect from Mrs Tilly’s.

“The first batch of Tablet my parents produced in Tillicoultry in 2007 produced nearly 100 bars, last year we sold over one million.

“The next phase of our development will be focused on innovation and the further expansion of the Mrs Tilly’s brand portfolio.

“We don’t plan to rest on our laurels, for us it’s about leading from the front and bringing exciting new products and concepts to market that we’re confident will tempt consumers looking for high quality products and of course a little bit of a treat.”