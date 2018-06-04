Mother and daughter team open new boutique in Falkirk

A Falkirk mum and her daughter aim to bring style, quality and variety to the High Street with a new “labour of love” boutique.

Called Puddle Lane, the newly-opened shop at 109 High Street– across from the Wheatsheaf pub – offers cards for all occasions, but also “a vast selection of beautiful jewellery”.

Other ranges include handbags, scarves and wraps, homeware, room accessories, along with baby and children’s gifts.

These will feature personalised baby blankets and accessories, personalised name trains and wooden toys.

Liza Livingstone, a Falkirk High teacher who will be running the shop with her mother, Eunice Hoffman, said: “Mum has worked in retail all her life and has an excellent eye for sourcing and choosing top quality products.

“She has always dreamed of owning her own shop and, since taking semi-retirement, her interest in doing so has been rekindled.

“Like my mum, I have always had a keen interest and passion for retail.

“As a teenager throughout the ’90s I worked in many Falkirk shops –Mathieson’s in Callendar Square, Clarks, Sports Connection and Kicks to name but a few.”

The pair aim to use their combined experience and knowledge of Falkirk to good advantage, bringing to the High Street the sort of items they feel local shoppers will like.

Puddle Lane is named after a TV show of the same name which featured a cobbled lane and a magician.

Liza said: “When we bought 109 High Street, we wanted to inject some of that same magic into our new shop - our strapline is ‘Gifts wrapped with love’.

“We want our customers to feel very welcome and to know that each product has been carefully selected with them in mind.

“We want a trip to Puddle Lane to be a fun, relaxed experience where you can take your time browsing all the new and exciting products we have to offer.”

Puddle Lane also offers a full gift-wrapping service so customers can choose their own paper, ribbons and bows.

Liza added: “Our stock will be updated regularly, so there will always be something new to discover.”