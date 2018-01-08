Modern Apprentice opportunities

Modern Apprentice (MA) opportunities are available now at Forth Valley College for budding engineers and scientists.

Top employers such as Johnson Matthey, CalaChem, WGM and Alexander Dennis are looking to take on several enthusiastic new recruits to qualify through FVC’s MAprogramme and want to hear from potential applicants before Friday, January 12.

To apply visit www.forthvalley.ac.uk/MA2018.

An MA is a qualification gained whilst in full-time employment earning a wage.

Applicants can look forward to lots of hands-on practical training in the workplace. However, they will still be required to attend college on a part-time basis.

Robbie Sneddon, currently an Engineering MA who works for Alexander Dennis Ltd in Falkirk, would definitely encourage people to apply. He said: “The best bit is that you earn while you learn. The work is good both in and outside of college and you are supported the whole way by lecturers and colleagues.”