Marks & Spencer to close in Falkirk

Marks & Spencer has announced it will close its Falkirk High Street store in August.

After more than 80 years of trading in the town centre the doors will close for the final time in just under two months time.

The last trading day will be Saturday, August 11.

In a statement released at today, Shona Lawrie, head of region for Scotland North & East at Marks & Spencer, said: “Proposing to close the store was a difficult decision. Over the past few weeks we’ve been consulting with our colleagues, and following this rigorous process, the decision has been made to close the store on August 11.

“We’d like to thank our customers and members of the local community for the feedback they’ve given over the last few weeks. We hope to see lots of customers continuing to shop with us at our surrounding local stores, including Falkirk Simply Food.”

Although M&S own the majority of the building, a small section to the rear which houses its cafe is leased from the Howgate, as well as providing a main thoroughfare from the High Street into the shopping centre.

A spokeswoman for the Howgate said: “We are really disappointed M&S have made this decision and feel for all the staff who are going through a challenging time.”