Malcolm Allan in sizzling success

Managing director Gordon Allan enjoyed some of his family's produce in the sunshine
Meat men at Malcolm Allan are taking full advantage of the summer weather – and barbecue season.

The Larbert-based firm, has reported significant sales of barbecue favourites like burgers and bangers for garden parties and al fresco dining – registering almost 30,000 A DAY in the recent heatwave.

In the past six weeks more than 1.2 million of the group’s burgers and jumbo sausages have been sold – which works out at a staggering 200,000 per week for the family-run company.

And among the barbecues serving up Malcolm Allan’s sausages has been managing director Gordon Allan’s get-together last week.