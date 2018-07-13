Malcolm Allan in sizzling success

Meat men at Malcolm Allan are taking full advantage of the summer weather – and barbecue season.

The Larbert-based firm, has reported significant sales of barbecue favourites like burgers and bangers for garden parties and al fresco dining – registering almost 30,000 A DAY in the recent heatwave.

In the past six weeks more than 1.2 million of the group’s burgers and jumbo sausages have been sold – which works out at a staggering 200,000 per week for the family-run company.

And among the barbecues serving up Malcolm Allan’s sausages has been managing director Gordon Allan’s get-together last week.