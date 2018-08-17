Make a date to be with Falkirk Herald winners

It’s back to school again next week and time for all businesses to do their ‘homework’ if they want to be an award winner.

The deadline for entries to this year’s Falkirk Herald Business Awards is October 5 – and that’s only seven weeks away.

Any company hoping to be at the glittering gala presentation night in Airth Castle Hotel needs to get an entry form filled in quickly.

There have already been some strong contenders – people who have been on the winner’s podium previously and some new names hoping to have their moment in the spotlight.

Colin Hume, who chaired last year’s judging panel, said: “It’s very encouraging to see so many people showing an interest – and well done to those who have already submitted an entry.

“There’s still time to enter and we are confident that the standard will continue to be as high as in previous years.

“In fact, I think every year the judges never cease to be amazed at the diversity of businesses currently operating in our area. Good luck to all our entrants.”

Following a sifting process, our shortlisted entrants will be invited to make a presentation to the judging panel who will then have the difficult task of selecting a winner in ten categories.

This year, a new Best Customer Service category has been introduced – watch out for full details of how to enter next week – and that will involve a public vote.

There will also be an overall winner selected from all the finalists while The Falkirk Herald Business Personality of the Year will also be unveiled.

Last year’s worthy recipient was Alistair Campbell, managing director of Bellair (Scotland) Ltd, while others who have been given the accolade include the late haulier Duncan Adams, hotelier Steven McLeod, coffee entrepreneur Jack Marshall, potter Barbara Davidson and former town centre manager Alastair Mitchell.

The presentation evening is on Thursday, November 22, and promises to be a fabulous night, starting off with a drinks reception hosted by Airth Castle Hotel.

A Las Vegas-style evening will follow with lots of entertainment and the all important handing over of the trophies to all the worthy winners.

See our website https://www.falkirkherald.co.uk/businessawards/ for further details of all the categories and how to enter or call 01324 690222.