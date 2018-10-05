Last chance to book your spot at top Falkirk event

There are only a few days left to ensure you have a chance of winning one of the top accolades at this year’s Falkirk Herald Business Awards.

The closing date is Monday, October 8 – so don’t delay.

We will shortly be drawing up a shortlist from all the entries and inviting those selected to make a presentation to the judging panel.

The winners will then be announced at a gala event in Airth Castle Hotel on Thursday, November 22.

As well as Best Customer Service, the categories for 2018 are:

*Best Start-up Business

*Best Growth Business – sponsored by Alexander Dennis

*Best Social Enterprise

*Best Independent Business – sponsored by the Howgate shopping centre

*Best Hospitality, Tourism or Leisure Business

*Best Sales and Marketing

*Best Business in the Community – sponsored by Airth Castle Hotel

*Best Small Business – sponsored by Business Gateway/Cosla

*Best Large Business

*Young Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by the Scottish Building Society.

A customer service recognition award, nominated by the public has been introduced for this year.

There will also be an overall winner selected from all the finalists, while on the night, The Falkirk Herald Business Personality of the Year will be revealed.

For more details visit https://www/falkirkherald.co.uk/businessawards/ or call 01324 690222.