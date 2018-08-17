Larbert station nominated for Forecourt Trader of the Year Awards

Carronvale Service Station has been shortlisted for the national Forecourt Trader of the Year Awards 2018.

The Gulf-branded forecourt on Main Street in Larbert has been nominated for Best Scotland Forecourt in the petrol retail awards.

The judging process considers appearance, facilities, cleanliness, staff interaction, friendliness and the presentation and merchandising of the convenience store.

The winners of the prestigious accolade will be announced at the awards ceremony set to take place at the London Hilton on Park Lane on September 13.