Larbert’s Commercial Hotel wins second Pub of the Year title in a row

A popular Larbert hostelry has repeated its 2017 success and captured the Falkirk Herald’s Pub of the Year title for the second straight year.

The Commercial Hotel in Stirling Road, Larbert, made it into the final ten pubs from a massive list of 62 hopefuls and then came out on top over second place premises The Courtyard in Baxter’s Wynd, Falkirk and the third place Plough Hotel in Main Street, Stenhousemuir.

Owned by Mark and Gemma Barnett, who took over the establishment in 2017, the Commercial Hotel has kept things traditional to keep its loyal customers coming back for more.

Mark said: “I think it’s because we are a local pub with a lot of loyal regulars. When we took over the Commercial a year-and-a-half ago we didn’t want to change it too much.

“We’re very thankful to all our regulars and our great members of staff.”

Mark said he and the team would now be going for three wins in a row.

Debora Hamilton, Courtyard manager, was pleased to have finished so high up in the competition.

She said: “It’s nice to get something back like this. The customers, they are the most important thing, but you have to have the right combination of staff – the right people.”

The Plough Hotel was “chuffed” to finish in the top three.

Manager Steven McCreadie said: “We would have loved to have won, but this is the first time we entered into the competition seriously. Hopefully we can enter again next year and improve our status.”