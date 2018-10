CALA Homes has its eye on Larbert and is looking for permission to build 25 new houses in the area.

The firm has lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council to construct the properties, as well as associated landscaping, roads and drainage infrastructure, on land to the east of MacGregor Place and Drysdale Avenue.

The earliest date a decision can be taken by the planning department on the development is October 11.

To view the plans, click here.